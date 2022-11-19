New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in yet another letter against Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyender Jain accused him of asking for his help to convert $ 20 million into Rupees and bitcoin, Sukesh claimed in the letter that Jain called him at 2 am in February 2017 and asked him whether he was in Bengaluru.

" Satyander ji informed that the said dollars are possession of his business associate who runs a famous distillery in Bangalore and it had to be collected from the residence of this person at Indranagar 100 Ft Road," stated Sukesh in the letter.

He further alleged that Jain told him that the amount that had to be given to the AAP and was urgently required in Delhi adding that the Minister told him that the conversion charges had to be kept minimum and from next time the higher charges can be applied.

" But he kept insisting that the amount should be converted and should reach Delhi by the next day morning 11 am. As I could not organize for the same at a short notice, he again called me at 7.30 am and said I only help in collecting the fun from the location and hand over to a jewelry store at Chickpet Bangalore," stated Sukesh.

He further alleged that on the same day at 12.30 pm the amount was delivered at the said location by his associates. Sukesh posed several questions to AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the letter.

"Whose money was it? Why was a distillery owner giving so much of amount to you in cash, that too in USD? Who convered this amount in INR...Kejriwal ji, will you answer this or again call this story," stated Sukesh.