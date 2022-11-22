New Delhi: The masseur seen in the viral video providing massage to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail is not a physiotherapist but a rape-accused prisoner named Rinku, Tihar Jail official sources said on Tuesday. Rinku has been charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 376, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the claims.

"Shameful @ArvindKejriwal Doctors have confirmed that it is not Physiotherapy and moreover the Person giving massage to Saryendra Jain in Tihar Jail is a rapist, accused under the POCSO, and not a physiotherapist as claimed and endorsed by you!" BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

Purported videos of the AAP leader lying on a bed and getting a foot massage had gone viral on social media on Saturday. Jain (58), who is in judicial custody over money laundering charges, can be seen reading some documents and a man in a white T-shirt massaging his legs in the video. The footage was from Jail no. 7 of Tihar Jail. The Delhi Prisons department comes under the Kejriwal-led state government.

Responding to this video, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury. Sisodia also accused the BJP of indulging in "cheap" politics on health issues by illegally leaking CCTV footage.

Earlier, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain in the prison. The Union Home Ministry had also asked for a detailed report from Delhi's chief secretary over reports that Jain has been allegedly getting VVIP treatment in Tihar jail.