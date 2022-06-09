New Delhi: A court here on Thursday extended by four days the ED custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel extended Jain's custody till June 13 on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application that sought his further custody. The ED had arrested Jain in an alleged money laundering case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"During the raid, we have recovered a number of things and we have to confront him with the people whose houses were raided," said the source. The ED had recently conducted raids at multiple locations in this matter belonging to Jain and his known persons, including relatives. This led to the recovery of cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg. The ED had said that it conducted a search operation on June 6 at the premises of Jain, his wife and accomplices who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet on December 3, 2018, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged in the charge sheet that Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The blunder happened during the period between February 2015 and May 2017. The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and others accused of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached the immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31. Jain was placed under arrest on May 30 by the ED under section 19 of the PMLA. Further investigation into the matter is on. (With Agency Inputs)