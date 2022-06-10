New Delhi: A viral photo of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is currently under ED custody in a money laundering case generated sharp criticism from AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the Narendra Modi Government.

Kejriwal said that Jain was taken to hospital on Thursday and was brought back after his condition improved. "He is in ED custody and I cannot say much since we have no direct contact. I am in no position to make any comment on this. He was taken to hospital yesterday. Whatever happened in the hospital... when he was a little better, he was taken back," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that Satyendar Jain is on a fruit diet under ED's custody. Taking to Twitter the AAP MLA also said that Jain is only eating fruits for the last 11 days. Bhardwaj also said that Jain used to take food only after visiting the temple every day adding that ED has taken him into custody only to harass him.

"The elder brother @SatyendarJain has given up food. He used to eat food only after going to the temple every day. Today he is eating only fruits for 11 days. The ED has kept him in custody only to harass him. Prayers of millions of people are with Satendra Bhai, who has a very strong intention and has full faith in God," tweeted Bhardwaj.

"This is the person who gave the model of Mohalla Clinic to the country and saved Rs.300 crores for the people of Delhi in the construction of 5 Flyovers. This picture of @SatyendarJain is a black stain on Modi and his Maina (ED). This country will never forgive you," tweeted AAP MLA Sanjay Singh. (With Agency inputs)