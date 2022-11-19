New Delhi: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday moved a court here seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly leaking a CCTV footage to the media in which he is seen receiving massage inside Tihar Jail. Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Jain's plea, asking the agency to file its response by Monday.

In his plea, the Aam Aadmi Party leader has accused the ED of leaking the CCTV footage "despite an undertaking given in the court" that no material related to the case will be divulged to the media. A CCTV footage of Jain getting massage inside Thar Jail emerged in the mainstream as well as social media on Saturday morning.

Earlier during a bail hearing, the ED had accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail. The court had earlier ordered the ED as well as Jain's legal team to not leak any content of affidavits or video related to the case to the media, and had taken their undertakings in that regard. The court had, however, refused to put any restriction on, or pass any direction to the media.

The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case. The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. ain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. (PTI)

