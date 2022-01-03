Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said in a press conference that Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik's statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi were under an understanding with the PM.

Gehlot, while addressing the press, also said that the government at the Centre, at the moment, was not a BJP or NDA government, but made up of two people: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

"Without an understanding, Governor Malik cannot make such a statement about the PM," the Congress veteran added.

Gehlot's comments come in the backdrop of Malik's statement wherein the latter highlighted his meeting with PM Modi about the farmers' issue.

"I got into a fight with him barely five minutes into the meeting. He showed a lot of arrogance when I asked that 500 people had died, reminding that he sends a condolence letter even if a dog dies," Malik had said recently in reference to him meeting the PM.

Apart from alleging a conspiracy between Modi and Malik in creating the controversy, Gehlot also said that BJP tried to overthrow the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"When he was exposed, a certain minister refused to give voice samples," Gehlot noted, indirectly slamming Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in trying to bring down the Congress government back in July 2020.