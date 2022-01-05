New Delhi: Fresh from his recent controversy involving the meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday met a section of farmers who protested against three farm laws here on Tuesday.

Inviting him to Punjab, the delegation said they met Satya Pal Malik for his "valuable contribution" in supporting the farmers during their protest against the three farm laws which have now been repealed.

They presented him with a 'siropa' (honorary dress) and said they wanted to honour him in Punjab with 'Awaz-e-Hind' title.

Malik has supported the demand for repeal of farm laws however it is his curt comments that have kept him in news recently.

Last week, Malik claimed he had discussed the farmer issue with PM Modi whom he found "very arrogant" and that he ended up having an argument with him.

Malik made the allegations during a function in Haryana on Sunday.

“Main jab kisano ke mamle me Pradhan Mantri ji se milane gaya, to meri panch minute mein ladai ho gayi unse. Woh bahut ghamand mein the. Jab maine unse kaha, hamare 500 log mar gaye… to usne kaha, mere liye mare hain? (Maine) kaha aapke liye hi to mare the, jo aap raja bane huye ho… Mera jhagda ho gaya. Unhone kaha aab aap Amit Shah se mil lo. Main Amit Shah se mila (When I met the PM on farmers' issue, I had an argument with him in five minute. He showed a lot of arrogance when I asked that 500 people had died. To which he said, did they die for me? I told him they died for you since you are the king...I had an argument with him. He then asked me to meet Amit Shah, so I did)," Malik said.

