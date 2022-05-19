Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj always hogged the headlines for his statements. Now, the minister wearing the funky outfit has been grabbing eyeballs, besides, this maverick politician's style statement has become a talking point among people.

Apart from being the Cabinet minister, Satpal Maharaj is also a religious leader and has a huge following in India and abroad. Among all the Cabinet ministers in BJP's Uttarakhand government, he is the much talked about and his popularity chart is on the rise.

Recently, Satpal Maharaj again grabbed the headlines when he was donning a colorful dress to attend the event at NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh. The show was organized by a leading travel company in South Asia. Maharaj was representing the Uttarakhand.

During the show, Satpal Maharaj was seen flaunting the jacket which was carrying the posters of Bollywood blockbusters such as Nagin, Khoon Bhari Maang, Sholay, Sita Aur Geeta, Singham, and others. This was not the first time when Satpal Maharaj was found wearing such a colorful dress carrying the pictures of Bollywood films. Satpal Maharaj earlier also attended the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath; in which he instantly caught the attention of the people for wearing offbeat stuff.