Srinagar: Uttarakhand is known all over the world for its biodiversity. But the depleting water level at Satopanth lake in the Chamoli district of the state has set the alarm bells ringing. The size of the lake has started to shrink. Scientists have been saying that climate change is responsible for the decline in water-level in the lake.

Scientists from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Central Garhwal University have been studying Satopanth glacier since 2005 and Satopanth Tal (lake) since 2013. Glacier scientist Dr Aditya Mishra has been working on the project since 2016. Previous findings related to Satopanth Tal suggested worrying aspects, said Dr Mishra.

Shedding more light on the condition of the lake, Dr Mishra, said, "In 2005, the length of Satopanth Tal was 300 metres and the width was 290 metres. But the passage of time, Satopanth Tal has shrunk. The water level in the lake has been reduced by one metre. The major reason behind this is less snowfall and rain, which is not a healthy sign. Suppose if the situation continues then days are not far ahead when we will not find a single drop in the lake."