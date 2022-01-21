Satara (Maharashtra): Ramchandra Jankar, chairman of Joint Forest Protection Committee Palsawade, was remanded in police custody for three days along with his wife, for inhumanly beating up a pregnant forest ranger deployed for the animal census. During the investigation, it came to light that this is not the first time that the couple has harassed and physically abused people for trivial reasons.

The Jankar couple reportedly beat up the pregnant woman as well as her husband when they refused to do them a personal favour. The matter came to light when a video that had captured this misbehaviour went viral on social media.

After the incident came to light, the Forest Department sacked Ramchandra Gangaram Jankar from his post as Deputy Forest Conservator Mahadev Mohite directed the orders for his removal with immediate effect, as informed by the Chief Forest Conservator of Kolhapur, V. Clemet Benn.

Women's Commission takes action

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission took notice of the incident and directed the Superintendent of Police to take immediate action against the culprit, after which the Jankar couple was arrested by the local police in the middle of the night. The court thereafter remanded both of them in police custody.

After the incident was unearthed, a team led by Dr Clemet Benn visited the victim and has assured full support to ensure justice for the wrong she has had to tolerate. Mohite, Assistant Forest Conservator Sudhir Sonawale, Forest Ranger Dr Nivruti Chavan were some of the other staffers of the department who have come forward to show support for the victim.

Ramchandra Jankar reportedly has strong political bonds in the said area. He misuses his powers and audaciously asks for personal favours from the government employees and officials at work. If anyone refuses to cooperate with his wishes, he either abuses or punishes them by creating workplace issues for them.

A similar matter wherein he had tortured a teacher had also caught the limelight in the area a few days ago, as told anonymously by some villagers. The former teacher, frustrated by the harassment, had quit the job.

