Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Friday paid floral tributes to late freedom fighter and icon U Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, at his statues in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts on the eve of 114th Thevar Jayanthi and 59th guru puja celebrations. Sasikala reached the venue in a van that had been used by late Chief Minister Jayalalitha during her election campaigns.

Sasikala was greeted by tens of hundreds of supporters, who braved the rain in the morning and reached Goripalayam in Madurai district, where she garlanded the statue of Thevar.

The confidante of late CM Jayalalitha reached Madurai from Thanjavur on October 28 and stayed in a private hotel. While Thevar Guru Pooja is celebrated on October 30, she preferred to go to Madurai on October 29 itself to perform pooja ahead of Thevar Jayanthi to avoid any clashes between AIADMK and AMMK cadres.

Firstly, she paid tribute to the statue of freedom fighters Maruthu Pandiyar brothers.

Subsequently, she proceeded to Pasumpon village, where she gifted the life-size bronze statue of Thevar. Later, she proceeded to Ramanathapuram district to celebrate the Thevar Jayanthi. Here, she paid homage to the statue of Thevar. She also visited the place where Muthuramalnga Thevar was living.

Sasikala's visit is considered significant politically as she in recent times has been roping in supporters from the Thevar community.

Ahead of state assembly elections this year, Sasikala announced that she would quit politics. Further, a few days ago, former AIADMK Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, while addressing the media hinted that the party high command will decide on Sasikala’s re-induction triggering controversy among the AIADMK top functionaries.