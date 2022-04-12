Tirupati: Three devotees sustained minor injuries in a stampede that occurred in Tirupati on Tuesday when a large number of devotees thronged the three counters where Sarva Darshan tokens are being issued. The injured have been shifted to Ruia Hospital. According to doctors the condition of the injured devotees is stated to be stable as they suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, a large crowd gathered at counters that issue Sarva Darshan tokens (free darshan). The counters of Srinivasam and Bhudevi complexes and Govindaraja choultry were opened for issuing free darshan tokens after a gap of two days. Thousands of devotees thronged to get the tickets and TTD vigilance personnel failed in controlling the situation. The queue lines were damaged and a minor stampede happened.

Pouring out their woes to ETV Bharat, they vented their ire at the temple authorities that they had come to Tirupati three days ago, but tokens are not being issued to them. They further stated, "We have been deprived of food and water. Adding insult to injury, we are facing problems due to scorching heat as we came with our kids. Temple officials are not allowing us to embark onto the Tirumala hills, if they allow, at least we can tonsure our heads to fulfil our vows to the Lord. We have been visiting Tirupati for the past many years, but we never faced this kind of situation."

The temple authorities responded to the news that is being telecast on ETV Bharat since morning and they allowed the devotees to Tirumala without darshan tokens. Meanwhile, the TTD has announced that there won't be break darshans for five days from Wednesday due to heavy influx of devotees. However, the devotees heaved a sigh of relief after they were allowed to enter Tirumala.