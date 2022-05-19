Moga: Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLA from Moga Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora had a bitter confrontation with a sarpanch recently over his alleged illegal occupation of government land. The situation became such that the sarpanch Harnek Singh threatened to attack her with a dagger.

The incident took place when Arora visited a government dispensary after inaugurating a road construction project and found that the land was occupied by the sarpanch who has set up making a straw chicken coop there. When Arora asked the sarpanch to vacate the land, warning him that otherwise the government will take action, he pulled out a dagger from his home and threatened to attack her.

Seeing that the situation may go out of hand, police swung into action and took the sarpanch into custody. Furious, Arora asked the squatters to vacate the land by May 31 adding that if it is not done they will face stern action. She alleged that previous governments run either by Congress or the Akali Dal did not take any substantial steps against such squatters. Arora said for such activities "you have to have the political will to get illegal occupations removed in the public interest."

The MLA also said that agricultural lands in Panchayat ares being freed from illegal occupation and will be given for re-cultivation as per the rules, while the commercial lands will be used for commercial purposes as well for setting up markets etc adding that it will increase the revenue of the government. She said that the government exchequer would be strengthened by selling the lands.

Also Read:Cong-BJP spar over reservation to backward classes in MP