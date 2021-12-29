Jaipur: The Sarpanch and former sarpanch were kidnapped at gunpoint in Jaipur, Rajasthan, late on Tuesday night in Kanota police station area of ​​the capital.

According to the police, this morning in Sumel village, Sarpanch Ajay Singh and former Sarpanch Madan Lal Gurjar were going towards Nayla Road together in a car towards Dausa. The miscreants stopped their car and pointed the revolver at them and kidnapped both the sarpanches as hostages in their own car.

Earlier, the miscreants who kidnapped the sarpanch and the former sarpanch first assaulted a collection agent in the Hirawala area of ​​Kanota police station area and looted Rs 2 lakh by threatening with a revolver. When the victim informed the police control room, the police got the area cordoned off.

The sarpanch was thrown on the roadside in Dausa district, about 45 km from the spot, while the former sarpanch was taken along. The miscreants have called the family members of the former sarpanch and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh through online transactions.

Also Read: Miscreants vandalise historic church, Jesus Christ statue on Christmas night in Haryana

Confirming the same, Kanota Police said, "upon receiving information of kidnapping, we reached the spot. The police cordoned the surrounding areas, but the miscreants escaped through Bassi toll. We did not get any clue about the miscreants since then."

Police also stated that "after the kidnapping, the miscreants called the father of Singh and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh online in lieu of releasing the former sarpanch, Madan."

When police traced the number, on the basis of that the location of the miscreants has been found to be in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Based on which Commissionerate Special Team and District Special Team East have been sent from Jaipur to Lucknow.

Along with this, Jaipur Police is also constantly in touch with Lucknow Police regarding this entire episode.

Police said, "6 miscreants have carried out this entire incident of abduction at the tip of the revolver. Efforts are being made to trace the location of the miscreants by tracing out the mobile number from which the miscreants have called for ransom. At present, the police team from Jaipur has left for Dausa, as well as help has been sought from Dausa police."

On Wednesday, former MLA Ashok Parnami and current MLA Rafiq Khan reached Kanota police station with family members, met ACP Bassi Meghchand Meena. Both have taken information about this whole episode from the top police officers and have also asked to arrest the kidnappers as soon as possible and free the former sarpanch from their clutches.