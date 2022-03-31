Alwar (Rajasthan): Two choppers which been roped in from the Indian Air Force to control the raging fire in the Sariska forest reserve were able to control the leaping flames. Now, the forest fire is shrinking. On Thursday, IAF helicopters made three rounds over the forest to control the flames.

Besides, several forest personnel and forest guards have been pressed into service to douse the flames. Officers from the forest department have been trying to assess the damage the forest fire has done so far.

A team led by an officer has been trying to find out the quantum of damage the fire has done to flora and fauna so far. A preliminary investigation suggested that the fire has done extensive damage to wildlife and forest vegetation also.

The Air Force choppers have been lifting water from Sirohi lake for the past two days and at least one lakh liters of water have been used to douse the flames.

Forest officers said, "More than 400 personnel from the forest department are trying to control the fire by reaching every corner of the jungle for the past seven days. Forest guards and NDRF personnel from adjoining Alwar districts such as Jaipur, Dausa, and Bharatpur have also been pressed into service to douse the flames."