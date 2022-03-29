Alwar (Rajasthan): A massive inferno broke out at the ​​Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar posing a threat to the wildlife even as Indian Air Force (IAF) services have been sought to bring the flames under control.

The fire broke out in the forest area on Sunday night and was brought under control after 12 hours at around 5 am on Monday. However, later that day, the flames reemerged due to strong winds and later engulfed a vast area of the Tiger reserve. Due to the forest fire getting out of control, cooperation has been sought from the District Administration and the Disaster Management Department to rope in the Army and Air Force to bring the flames under control.

Two IAF helicopters have been engaged in the area to douse the fire. The water is being lifted from Siliserh Lake. RN Meena, the area director of Kabusariska said that the inferno has already caused extensive damage to the flora and fauna. Around 150-200 people, including the forest staff, are engaged in controlling the fire, according to officials. Significantly, the forest is also the breeding ground of tigress ST-17 which gave birth to two cubs a few days ago.

Sariska Tiger Reserve is well nestled in the Aravali Hills covering 800 sq km area divided into grasslands, dry deciduous forests, sheer cliffs and rocky landscape.

