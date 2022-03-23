New Delhi: For ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, preparations are afoot to start the movement once again. Farmer leader Sardar VM Singh in a conversation with ETV Bharat talked about the organization's strategy. The agitation will focus on MSP, hence, the organization has floated its name as MSP Guarantee Kisan Morcha.

When asked about farmers' thirteen-month long agitation on Delhi-Haryana borders in which protesters didn't achieve much success on the MSP front as well as agitation also didn't have much success, to which Sardar VM Singh said, farmers sometimes gain success and sometimes face losses during the production of crops, in the same manner, when we failed we start making preparations for the next season.

"I didn't want to go into details of what we achieved during the previous agitation and what not. But, I am quite sure that we didn't get MSP. In the earlier movement, farmers didn't achieve any breakthrough on MSP. But, this time, we will work on achieving MSP and try to ensure that farmers should get their due."

Further speaking about the 'failure' of the previous agitation, Singh said, "The foundation of the earlier demonstration was weak. Office-bearers of the previous farmers' forum tried to construct a building on a weak foundation, then what will happen. It will come crashing down."

Speaking about the merits of providing MSP to farmers, he said, "Ensuring MSP to farmers will give buoyancy to markets because each farmer will gain profit of Rs 10,000 per hectare and making a rough calculation it could go up to Rs 3 to 4 lakh crore. Hence, give money in the hands of farmers so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wishes to make India five trillion economy could be achieved."