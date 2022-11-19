New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced India’s first National Centre of Excellence for Green Port and Shipping (NCoEGPS), a major initiative by the Ministry of Ports towards providing greener solutions. The announcement was made by the Union Minister at the recently concluded “INMARCO 2022” in Mumbai.

The centre aims to develop a regulatory framework and alternate technology adoption road map for Green Shipping to foster carbon neutrality and circular economy (CE) in shipping sector in India. Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “It is my immense pleasure to announce establishment of India’s first centre of excellence for Green Port and Shipping as a major attempt by the Ministry towards realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Mission Life movement".

"As per the vision of the Prime Minister, this movement, is going to be an India-led global movement for collective action to protect and preserve the environment. This centre is an important step towards this movement as it aims to transform ports and shipping turn more enviornment friendly", he added.

The Deendayal Port Authority Kandla, Paradip Port Authority, Paradip, V.O Chidambaranar Port Authority, Thoothukudi and Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi have all extended their support to the ministry to set up this centre. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is the knowledge and implementation partner for this project.

The Minister also said, “This Centre will help on policy and regulatory support to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for developing regulatory framework and alternate technology adoption roadmap for Green Shipping to foster carbon neutrality and circular economy (CE) in shipping sector in India. I thank all the stakeholders of this project for hedging their resources towards a very important aspect of the sector.”

The ports have also aimed to reduce Carbon emissions per ton of cargo handled by 30 per cent by 2030. The Maritime Vision Document 2030, released by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a 10 Year blueprint on India’s vision of a sustainable Maritime sector and vibrant blue economy.

India has been selected as the first country under the IMO Green Voyage 2050 project to conduct a pilot project related to Green Shipping. It will also be implementing IMO energy efficiency requirements for existing ships and carbon intensity requirements on all its vessels whether coastal or international in order to help achieve IMO GHG reduction targets.

India is already supplying shore power to ships with power demand less than 150 KW at present and targeting to supply shore power to all visiting ships. It is working actively at Marine Environmental Protection Committee of IMO to help devise acceptable regulatory requirements for GHG emission reduction in line with IMO GHG initial strategy.

India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement for the Period 2021-2030 include: to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 level, and to achieve about 40 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030 with the help of transfer of technology and low-cost international finance.