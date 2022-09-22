Ayodhya: With water flowing in the Sarayu river, 55 cm above the danger mark, the authorities have issued necessary precautions for tourists and locals to ensure no mishaps in Ayodhya. Traffic has been halted at the road heading from Dhemwa Ghat in Sohwal tehsil to Tarabganj in Gonda.

For now, the Sohawal tehsil administration has restricted the movement of heavy vehicles, however, two-wheelers are allowed. In some places, roads are also carved away posing a threat to vehicular movement.

Also read: Ambitious river beautification project on Saryu nears completion in Ayodhya

In view of the water level crossing the danger mark and entering the residential areas, DM Nitish Kumar visited the flood-affected area and directed the Tehsil administration to make necessary arrangements. Villages like Rudauli, Sohawal, and the Pura blocks of Sadar tehsil are most affected by the floods.

However, the damage is minimum and the district administration is keeping an eye on it, he said.