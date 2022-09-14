New Delhi: At an event marking 125 years of the Battle of Saragarhi in present-day Pakistan, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the-then British Indian Army were martyred while holding down a tribal invasion, AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday said that the battle should be part of the educational curriculum.

"Commemorated 125 years of historic #saragarhi battle where 21 Sikh Soldiers fought with exemplary valour against over 10,000 afghan tribals. Will Set up Saragarhi Memorial in Delhi & renovate memorial at Ferozepur. History of #SaragarhiMartyrs should be part of all textbooks," the MP said in a tweet. He, alongside his organisation World Punjabi Society, has pledged to build a replica of the battle post in New Delhi.

Alongside Sahney, other leaders of the community as well as defence experts, historians, and former members of the Indian Army were present at the event. Governor of Uttarakhand Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh, too, was present.

“Today we are paying respect to battle which happened 125 years back. It is very touching. Sikhism has taught us what we should do for the nation and society. The world should learn Humanity from Sikhs and it becomes our duty to aware everyone across the globe about the Brave battle of Saragarhi” the Governor said.

“I have read that the British Parliament gave a standing ovation and installed a 10 feet high bronze statue in Bolbhampton, UK with GBP 100,000 donated by citizens to make a statue of Ishar Singh. The Sikhs are a fierce breed. Indian ‘Order of Merit’, an equivalent to the Victoria Cross, was given to all 21 Soldiers.

The bottom line is it was a fierce battle where Bravehearts fought till the end by giving the call of Khalsa. If a nation does not honour its brave, they have no right to be called a great nation” Senior Defence Expert Maroof Raza said while speaking at the event. Former Indian Army Chief General JJ Singh highlighted that the battle was an 'epitome of valour, courage and display of fearlessness.'