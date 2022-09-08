Kolkata: Saradha Chit Fund scam accused Debjani Mukherjee's mother Sharbari Mukherjee on Thursday wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that the CID is putting mental pressure on her daughter Debjani. Sharbari Mukherjee sent the letter to the Joint Director of CBI, also marking copies to DIG CBI and the National Human Rights Commission.

According to the officials from the CBI, Mukherjee alleged that the CID is pressurizing her daughter Debjani to lodge a complaint against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty. Debjani, who is currently in jail, has broken down mentally due to the pressure of the state investigation agency, her mother specified in the complaint. The CID has allegedly been threatening to frame Debjani in nine more cases if she does not file a complaint against BJP and the CPI(M) leaders.

In the letter, Sharbari mentioned that the CID had also pressurized her at the Dum Dum correctional facility (CID facility) on August 23. The CBI has been investigating the Saradha scam since 2014. Incidentally, Debjani was the director of the Saradha group of companies owned by businessman Sudipta Sen who was also arrested on April 23, 2013, from Srinagar.

In addition to West Bengal, the Saradha Chit Fund scam has also been reported in states like Jharkhand and Odisha. It may be recalled that a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee of the Calcutta High Court granted bail to Debjani in 2021. However, the main accused Sudipta Sen has accused BJP and state opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. Sen claimed that he gave a huge sum of money to Suvendu Adhikari, while the latter frequently blackmailed him after that.