Amritsar: Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pakistan, passed away on Sunday in her village Bhikhiwind. Dalbir Kaur complained of severe chest pain on Saturday night. She was rushed to a private hospital where she eventually died. Dalbir Kaur's last rites will be performed at Bhikhiwind Sunday afternoon.

Dalbir Kaur's brother Sarabjit Singh had died at the age of 49 in Lahore's Lakhrat Jail after he was allegedly tortured by the prison inmates in April 2013. He was a resident of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, a border district of Punjab. He was convicted of terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court and was sentenced to death in 1991.

However, the Pakistani government had stayed his execution for an indefinite period in 2008. After his death, Sarabjit's body was brought from Lahore to Amritsar where his last rites were held. (With Agency inputs)