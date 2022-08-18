Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): On Thursday, Mahuli police registered a case after a 12-year-old girl who conceived after a gang rape four months back was forced for an abortion by the rapists on Wednesday. According to the police, the minor was forcefully taken for abortion by an unqualified doctor.

The victim's kin said that Manoj and Gopal, residents of Natwa village in the Mahuli police station area used to assault the victim for months, and due to the negligence of the police, no actions were taken.

Mahuli SO Ravinder Singh said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim's relatives and the police are on the hunt for the accused. Meanwhile, the kin of the victim said that the two accused also used to threaten the family by saying, "we will kill you if you inform the police". On Wednesday, late in the night, the two accused kidnaped the minor and got her abortion done by an unqualified doctor.

"The police did not take any action when we informed them earlier and tried to lodge a complaint four months back after the minor was confirmed pregnant but the police did not file an FIR," said the victim's father.