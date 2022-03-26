New Delhi: The e-Sanjeevani telemedicine service of the Union Health Ministry has crossed three crore consultations and set a new record by completing 1.7 lakhs appointments in a day. The health ministry said 10 states that are leading in terms of the adoption of e-Sanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam. In some states, the service is operational on all days of the week and in a few states are running it round-the-clock, as well, it said.

The telemedicine service contributed considerably during COVID-19 by decreasing the load on hospitals and helping patients to digitally/remotely consult medical professionals, the ministry said in a statement. This has helped in bridging the rural-urban divide by taking quality health services to homes of beneficiaries, it said. The e-Sanjeevani has two variants -- the e-Sanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) and e-SanjeevaniOPD.

Also read: How to remain youthful and resilient despite stress?

The AB-HWC is a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service under the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres scheme of the Government of India to provide general and specialised health services in rural areas and to isolated communities. The e-SanjeevaniOPD is a patient-to-doctor telemedicine service to enable people to get outpatient services in the confines of their homes. Of the three crore beneficiaries, 2,26,72,187 have been served through the eSanjeevani AB-HWC portal while 73,77,779 have availed the benefits through eSanjeevaniOPD.

PTI