Bhojpur (Bihar): Sanjeev Sinha Bhojpur has got the distinction of making the world's largest spinning wheel, the Yervada Charkha. The length of the spinning wheel is 24 feet, it is 9 inches tall and 8 feet wide. It can be folded and carried anywhere.

Lat year, the Gandhi Centenary Celebrations program was organized by Sarjana Trust in Bhojpur. It took 15 days of hard work by Sanjeev Sinha and his associates Ashish Srivastava, Madurai, Srila, Deepa, Raman Srivastava, Vishnu Shankar to make the charkha. The hard work paid off well when the 'World's Greatest Record' issued him a certificate for manufacturing the world's largest Yervada Charkha.

Sanjeev Sinha, president of Sarjana, said that the achievement belongs to the entire society of Bihar and the country. Sinha added that Manoj Dubey, the convener of Sarjana, played an important role in the construction of the spinning wheel. He highlighted that their aim was to connect the Yervada Charkha and Gandhiji to Bhojpuri folk art.

He accentuated that during the freedom struggle, Bapu used to travel from one place to another and could not take most of the goods with him. However, in Yervada Jail in Pune during the freedom struggle, he made a folding spinning wheel. Sinha added that since the wheel was designed in the jail, it is named Yervada Charkha.

