New Delhi: The BJP government at the Centre has been scared of the AAP government's Delhi development model, and is therefore trying to tarnish the popularity of CM Arvind Kejriwal, claimed AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday. "But, Modiji will not be successful in his efforts," he added, while speaking at a press conference here.

He further alleged that CM Kejriwal's Singapore trip -- aimed at explaining the Delhi Development model to the people there -- was shelved by the Union government. "They (BJP government) said that Delhi CM Kejriwal will not be allowed to visit Singapore. The CM will not be permitted to explain Delhi's development model to them (overseas people)," said Singh.

AAP government has done development work for the betterment of health management and medicare facilities, free electricity to people, increasing the Green cover, free water supply to people, providing quality education to children in government schools, and many more, he added. "Hence, Modiji's pressure tactic or hijacking the Delhi government's awareness program on forest and environment will not suffice. The popularity of Arvind Kejriwal will keep on increasing," said Singh.

Talking about Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said, "Jain worked diligently during the Covid-19 despite his illness. He lost his father during the pandemic. But, he didn't stop and worked for the welfare of Delhi people. But ED officials are after him and he was sent to jail. The AAP government in Delhi will not backtrack from BJP's pressure tactics. The AAP's popularity is spreading across the country."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated a probe against Delhi CM Arvind and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, but the outcome in the case was nothing, he said. He also highlighted the achievements and the turnaround made by Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the field of education. Singh also talked about and outlined the progress made by Delhi's AAP government in increasing the Green cover in the national capital by planting two crores and ten lakh saplings so far.