New Delhi : The Delhi Police on Sunday detained around 50 AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, who were staging a protest near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Headquarters here.

They were taken to the Fatehpur Beri Police Station. The Delhi Police had imposed section 144 CrPC near the CBI's headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering. The AAP workers had gathered outside Sisodia's house and CBI's headquarters to show their strength ahead of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam.

On October 22, a similar situation was witnessed in the national capital when Sisodia was called to join the investigation for the first time. At that time, the police had to face a tough time dealing with the law and order situations created by the AAP leaders.

This time the police had made proper security arrangements in advance as they had got the information that the AAP workers and leaders will again create ruckus on the Delhi road, especially near the CBI headquarters. Sisodia's questioning is currently going on. He joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)