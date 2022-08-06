Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut arrived at the (Enforcement Directorate) ED office in Mumbai on Saturday. Varsha Raut was summoned by the probe agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Also read: Sanjay Raut's wife summoned by ED; Priyanka Gandhi voices support

The ED had earlier said that Sanjay Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs 1 crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project. Sanjay Raut is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. In April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Varsha Raut and two associates of Sanjay Raut as part of its probe.

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s ED custody until Monday, August 8. The court had extended his custody earlier.