Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday praised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for enquiring about his health. This came amid a possible rift between the Uddhav- led Shiv Sena faction and the Congress over differences in opinion about Savarkar. The controversial historical figure is revered by the Shiv Sena and the BJP as a national icon but the Congress including its ex-President Rahul Gandhi considers him to be a 'traitor'.

"Inspite of strong differences of opinion on some issues, inquiring on your political colleague is a sign of humanity. During his busy schedule of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi called yesterday to inquire about my health. "We were worried for you", he said." Raut wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate his empathy for feeling the pain of a political colleague who has spent 110 days in jail. In times of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare. Rahul ji is focussing on love and compassion in his Yatra and hence it is getting a massive response," he added.

Last week, during a press conference in Maharashtra as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Gandhi also claimed that the late Hindutva ideologue helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear, the remarks that drew criticism and triggered protests.