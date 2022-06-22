Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra. "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading towards the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," reads a rough translation of Sanjay Raut's cryptic tweet that he put out Wednesday morning.

This comes in the wake of the apparent split in the Shiv Sena wherein around 40 Shiv Sena members have sided with Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and are presently lodged at a hotel in Guwahati. Sources suggest that the rebel Shiv Sena MPs may also join hands with the BJP, the opposition in Maharashtra.