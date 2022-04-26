Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that MP Navneet Rana had taken a loan of Rs 80 lakhs from Yusuf Lakdawala, who was arrested by ED in a money laundering case. Posting a picture from a document as proof of his claims, Raut took to Twitter and asked if ED has taken notice of the matter.

The tweet in Hindi translates to: "Navneet Rana had taken a loan of ₹80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala, who died in jail. Lakdawala was arrested in a money laundering case by the ED and also had links with the D gang. My question - did ED investigate this? It's a matter of national security!" Navneet is currently in police custody in the Byculla jail in Mumbai after being arrested with her husband MLA Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa row.