Lucknow: Shiv Sena national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut targeted the BJP government fiercely by holding a press conference in UP's Lucknow on Saturday. He said that Shiv Sena is only contesting 50 seats in UP, however, earlier the party has fielded candidates in more than 65 seats, but 15 nominations have been deliberately canceled.

He accused the Election Commission of following the 'diktats' of the Union government, whereas investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is used to target ministers of the opposition parties.

On the nomination of former Joint Director of ED as BJP candidate from Sarojininagar, Sanjay Raut said, "BJP first conducts raids using CBI and ED officers and then they were allocated party tickets."

Raut warned officials of the central investigating agencies that after 2024, each one will be made to understand.

In UP, the government claims annihilation of mafias and rule of law is been established so on this, a reaction should be taken from Asaduddin Owaisi, he added.

Sanjay Raut further said that they are sensing the mood of the public by contesting this assembly election and our party chief Uddhav Thackeray has decided that Shiv Sena will contest 100 seats in the 2024 Lok sabha elections out of which 15 will be in UP.

