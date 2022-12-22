Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday came down heavily on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut and called him a traitor. The Chief Minister's outburst was against Raut's statement that he will enter Karnataka like China entered India.

He also warned legal action against Raut for his provocative statement. Amid the simmering border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Raut on Wednesday stoked a controversy, saying they will enter the neighbouring southern state the way China has "invaded" Indian territory.

"The way China has invaded (Indian territory), we will do the same in Karnataka. We do not need anyone's permission to do so," Raut told reporters in Delhi. "I will call him China Agent. Sanjay Raut is a China agent. He is a traitor. Sanjay Raut is a Desha Drohi. In this federal system if someone says he will illegally enter another state means this is an attempt to destroy the federal system, unity and integrity of this country," Bommai said in the Karnataka Assembly as he moved a resolution condemning the border dispute.

The resolution was passed unanimously with a voice-vote. "What to call that person other than traitor? Talking so cheap may be his way but we will not entertain him. He does not have even a value of a 'Kaudi' (Kaudi of Cowri is a sea shell money, which existed in the ancient India and even during pre-independence era. It was way less than a Paisa). If he keeps talking like this then we will initiate legal action against him," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said, "If you come like China then we will retaliate like Indian soldiers." Earlier, speaking to reporters, Bommai said everyone knows what importance should be given to Raut, who is known for giving provocative statements. To a query on some opposition members statement in Maharashtra regarding the sharing of water to the state, the Chief Minister said India is a federal country and water does not belong to one state alone when it flows into three to four states.

There are interstate water dispute Act, water tribunals and Supreme Court judgements, he added. "I am telling them to restrain from such statements," Bommai cautioned. "These kind of arrogant statements will not serve any purpose. They have given them for political gain. None of them could ever be implemented. There are always relations between one state and another. Already the border dispute is in the Supreme Court. If they have strength, let them fight there," the Chief Minister said. Bommai expressed confidence in winning the case in the Supreme Court as the state's case is very strong constitutionally. (PTI)