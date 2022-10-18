Kathua: Simranjit Singh Mann, Member of Parliament from Sangrur, Punjab, was stopped by the Jammu and Kashmir police at Lakhanpur, the main entrance of the Union Territory on Monday, citing that his visit might disturb the public tranquillity. The district administration was aware that Mann, a separatist politician known for his controversial remarks, was on his way to Jammu & Kashmir and that it might cause a law and order problem and so were issued orders from the J&K administration to prohibit his entry. Police personnel were stationed in large numbers at the entry gate of Lakhanpur where Mann was stopped and asked to return.

Senior officials also reached the spot and requested Mann to return to Punjab, which he initially refused. In a high-voltage drama that followed, Mann's supporters raised slogans against the J&K administration for denying entry to an MP. Mann claimed that he was not aware that he would be stopped at Lakhanpur. “I would have brought my lawyers along had I known that the police would stop me from entering J&K,” said Mann while sitting inside his vehicle.