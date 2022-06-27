Sangli: Investigations into the deaths of nine members of the family of two brothers in Maharashtra's Sangli district, which was suspected to be a case of suicide earlier, revealed that the deceased was allegedly poisoned to death by a "Tantrik" and his driver, police said on Monday, adding the accused duo was arrested.

The bodies were found in the houses of the siblings, one a teacher and the other a veterinarian, around a kilometer apart in Mhaisal village on June 20, with an initial police probe pointing towards a suicide pact possibly from distress due to massive debts and harassment by lenders.

"We have arrested a 'Tantrik' and his driver for murder. Investigations have revealed these two people had allegedly poisoned to death nine members of the family," said Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Manoj Kumar Lohiya.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dixit Gedam revealed the names of the two accused as Dheeraj Chandrakant Suravshe (39), a resident of Vasant Vihar Dhyaneshwari Plot, and Abbas Mohammad Ali Bagwan (48), a resident of Sarvadenagar, Solapur and said, "Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be invoked."

The bodies of Dr. Manik Yallappa Vanamore along with his wife Rekha Manikavanamore, mother Aktai Yallappa Vanamore, daughter Pratima Manik Vanamore), son Aditya Manik Vanamore, nephew Shubham Popat Vanamore were found in the house of Manik Vanamore at Narwad Road, Ambika Nagar Choundje Mala. On the other hand, in the second house, the bodies of Dr. Manik's brother Popat Yallappa Vanmore, Sangeet Popat Vanmore, daughter Archana Popat were found.

During the police investigation, police found a fake note from the dead brother's pocket to justify the suicide. The note claimed that they gave up their lives because of their debts. Based on the letter, the police were probing 25 moneylenders at Miraj Rural Police Station but now they are probing it as a murder case. (With agency inputs)