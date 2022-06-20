Sangli (Maharastra): In a shocking incident, nine members of a family were found dead in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. The incident took place in Mhaisal village in Miraj taluka of Sangli.

Police officials are at the spot and an investigation is underway. According to police officials, initial details suggest the family members may have ended their own lives. The bodies of nine members of the same family were found at two places in the village. Veterinarian Manik Yallappa Vanamore and his brother Popat Yallappa Vanamore along with their mother, wives, and children were found dead.

The locals in the area are in complete shock over the incident. Postmortems are underway at the government hospital in Miraj.