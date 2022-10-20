Mumbai: India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team member Sandeep lost the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) election by 25 votes to Maharashtra’s ruling party candidate Amol Kale on Thursday evening. Kale served as the vice president of MCA. Newly-elected BCCI treasurer and BJP leader Ashish Shelar backed Kale. Kale polled 183 votes while Patil could manage only 158 votes in the 370-vote electoral college.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Naik, a managing committee member in the previous body and Patil-panel member snatches victory to be the secretary of the MCA. Naik, backed by the Sharad Pawar panel, polled a record 286 votes.