Ludhiana/New Delhi: The police today produced Sandeep Kahlon, an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, in a court, which extended his police custody by seven more days. Sandeep of Dadu Jodh village in Fatehgarh Churian is the nephew of SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon. Initially, when Sandeep was arrested on July 9, the police had got his three-day remand.

DCP (Investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said on Sandeep’s disclosure, that a raid was conducted at his place and the police seized a .45 bore US-made pistol with 28 live cartridges and a 9-mm German-made pistol. The DCP said these pistols were handed over to Sandeep by the aides of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and another accused, Ranjit Singh. “We expect to recover more illegal weapons that Sandeep could have kept.”

Sandeep’s alleged role in Moosewala’s killing after the Ludhiana police arrested Ajnala horse trader, Satbir Singh, who along with Mandeep Tufaan of Batala and Manpreet Mani of Amritsar, had received illegal weapons for the Moosewala’s killing from Ludhiana transporter Baldev Chaudhary in Bathinda on May 19. During interrogation, Satbir reportedly told the police that ten days before Moosewala's murder, Sandeep sent him to Bathinda to drop Mani and Tufaan where Baldev delivered them the weapons.

According to the arrested accused, Sandeep also gave a .315 bore pistol to Satbir for his safety and assured him that he will get him, Mani and Tufaan a fake passport to leave the country right after the assassination.

Earlier, the South Delhi Police, have arrested four people in Delhi for providing fake passports to the accomplices of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and helping them to flee from the country. Delhi Police also found evidence of Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, and his associates fleeing abroad using fake passports. ACP Rajesh Kumar formed a team under the leadership of Special Staff Inspector Atul Rai with SI Dharmendra, SI Mahipal, ASI Jugnu, ASI Joginder Head Constable Manoj Naresh Pankaj Constable Akhilesh Sandeep Punia Ashok for the investigation.