Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh will now also teach about Sanatana Dharma in the Department of Islamic Studies. According to sources, the purpose of starting the course in undergraduate and postgraduate is to make the students aware of the teachings of all religions.

After praising PM Narendra Modi at a virtual ceremony held under the centenary year celebration of AMU, the Department of Islamic Studies has now taken steps towards the study of Sanatana Dharma. Discussions have already taken place in the Board of Studies and Academic Council. This course is yet to be stamped.

Professor Mohammad Ismail of the Department of Islamic Studies said, "Now, a comparative religion course is being started in the department. Through this course, the students of graduation and postgraduate will be given the knowledge of Sanatana Dharma and other religions. He said that the course will be implemented from the new session. Students of Sanatana Dharma will be told about Puranas, Vedas, Ramayana, Gita, and Manusmriti.

Along with this, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism will also be taught. In the Department of Islamic Studies, students from different states of the country as well as abroad take education here. More than 10 students from Iran, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Central Asia are currently studying here. At the same time, there are more than 70,000 books in the department," he said.

