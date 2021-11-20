New Delhi: The core committee meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers' unions, was held in the national capital on Saturday. The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on Friday.

Apologising to the countrymen for the three farm laws over which the government "failed to convince" the farmers, the Prime Minister had urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

In the address to the nation on Friday, PM Modi had said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh." He further said that the laws will be repealed in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament."

The Prime Minister also apologized to the countrymen and said, "Today, while apologising to the countrymen, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers."

PM Modi said that is the holy festival of light of Guru Nanak Dev and it is not the time to blame anyone. "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

He also announced the formation of a committee to promote zero budgeting based agriculture, to change crop patterns as per the changing needs of the country and to make MSP more effective and transparent.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020. The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

