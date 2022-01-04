Patna: Sampriti Yadav, who hails from Patna, has earned laurels after bagging a job at the multinational technology company Google with an annual package of Rs 1.10 crore. She is the daughter of Ramashankar Yadav and Shashiprabha, a bank officer living in Nehru Nagar, Patna.

Sampriti currently works for Microsoft in Hyderabad. She completed her schooling in Patna and did B.Tech in Science from Delhi Technical University.

She said, "I have achieved this position with a lot of hard work. I have to go to London for joining in February. After three or four rounds of interviews, I started feeling that now I will be selected. Finally, I got selected after the 9th round of interviews."

Sampreeti tried her luck at Google while working in Microsoft.

Her mother Shashiprabha said that, since childhood I knew that she would make me proud one day and I had also told the same to her school principal.

Talking to ETV Bharat, she said, "My daughter has brought laurels not only to me but to the entire state. We are very happy and are getting constant phone calls from my relatives."

Sampriti advised that, if you want to do something big, then first set your goal and then prepare accordingly, then you will definitely get success. Sampreeti said that one should never give up, but keep trying till success is not achieved.

