Amreli (Gujarat): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit back at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for taunting him as a 'sample' who supports terrorism. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief appealed to his electorate in Gujarat that if the voters want dirty abuses, hooliganism, corruption, want dirty politics, then they may very well vote for the BJP. On the other hand, if they want schools, hospitals, electricity, water and roads then they should vote for the AAP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the "sample" from Delhi is an avowed supporter of terrorism as he suspected the bravery of Indian forces during India's surgical strike in Balakot.

"The "sample" from Delhi is an avowed supporter of terrorism who suspected the valour of the forces during India's surgical strike in Balakot and asked for proofs despite the fact that Pakistan admitted the loss caused due the attack," CM Yogi said during his rallies in the districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amraili in poll-bound Gujarat. Yogi further said that AAP government in Delhi abandoned people during the Covid pandemic and they had to rush to Uttar Pradesh for treatment. "Those who can't handle Delhi, what can they do in Gujarat?," he said.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8. The AAP, which is known for its 'welfarism' in Delhi and Punjab has made inroads into the state and is giving stiff competition against the ruling BJP which has been in power in the state for more than two decades.