Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Divisional Director Sameer Wankhede was transferred to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Monday. Wankhede's tenure in the NCB ended on December 31.

Nawab Malik, the National Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Minister for Minorities, held a press conference on Monday after the transfer of Wankhede.

Despite the transfer, Malik warned at a press conference that the fighting would continue.

"It was demanded that Wankhede should not be given extension. At last, the central government has not given him an extension and has transferred him to the original department," Malik tweeted out.

Sameer Wankhede was earlier given a four-month extension in September.

He led the investigation into the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case which saw the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on October 3 last year.

He was later serially accused by Malik, with the latter bringing various allegations against the former NBC Zonal Director, the latest being having a bar license.

"Wankhede is holding a Permit Room & Bar License in his name from 29th Oct 1997 onwards till date...," Malik's letter read.

As per information, Wankhede's NCB stint being cut short relates to him being mired in controversy for the last few months.

After his shift to DRI, an investigation of five cases being spearheaded by Sameer Wankhede was also withdrawn on Monday.

From 2008 to 2021, he held various key positions, including Deputy Commissioner of the Air Intelligence Unit, Additional SP of the National Investigation Agency, Joint Commissioner of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and now Divisional Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Wankhede was transferred to DRI on Monday, January 3.

Wankhede was working in DRI before joining NCB.