New Delhi: Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal head, will meet National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla here on Monday to present his original caste documents to prove that he is a Dalit, sources said. Wankhede will meet Sampla at the NCSC office here at around 12 pm, sources said.

Wankhede is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by a witness in the case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others for letting off Khan. Manharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

Among other things, he has accused the officer of forging his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination. Malik claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth, although the latter has denied it

On Sunday, Arun Halder, vice chairman of the NCSC had come out in Wankhede's support, saying the officer is doing good work and making his department proud, but a minister has launched a personal attack against him and his family members. Halder also visited Wankhede's residence in Mumbai.

"Will complain to President against NCSC official over Wankede issue," says Nawab malik

Following the developments, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar's visit to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's residence in the alleged fake caste certificate matter, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said that he will complain to the President against Haldar reportedly giving Wankhede a clean chit.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Malik claimed, "Yesterday, Chairman of the National Scheduled Castes Commission and BJP's leader Arun Haldar visited Sameer Wankhede's residence and gave him a clean chit. He should have conducted an investigation first and submitted a detailed report. We will complain about him to the President."

The minister further claimed that Haldar's visit raises numerous questions, "Why he was in so hurry to give him a clean chit and clear the allegations without any investigation and what was his motive behind it?"

Earlier, Malik, who has been levelling various allegations against Wankhede since the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case came to the fore, accused him of using a fake birth certificate to secure a government job.

He had alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

