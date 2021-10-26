New Delhi: Sameer Wankhede, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director, who is spearheading the drugs-on-cruise case arrived at NCB office in New Delhi on Tuesday. While serious allegations are levelled against him, Wankhede told reporters, "I have not been summoned. I have come here for a different purpose. All the allegations against me are baseless." Posters put up by Hindu Sena in support of Wankhede outside the office were removed by the central agency's officials.

Meanwhile, NCB commenced probe on Monday into the money-dealing allegation by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case. "A report from DDG South West Region was received by our DG. He has marked an enquiry to the vigilance section ...Chief Vigilance officer will be dealing with the enquiry appropriately... The enquiry has just begun, not right to comment on any officer," Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director-General, NCB told news agency ANI.

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case alleged that he was made to sign a blank paper by the central agency. Coming up with stern allegations, he further said that there is a threat to his life from NCB chief Sameer Wankhede after KP Gosavi went missing, as per reports.

Last day, Wankhede submitted an affidavit in the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court of Mumbai session court. "I have never behaved or done anything wrong in my career. All allegations levelled against me are false. I am ready to face any inquiry. Some people are targeting me, my family. Some of my personal photos are leaked," Wankhede said before the court.

Nationalist Congress Party's spokesperson Nawab Malik took to Twitter to post the picture seemingly of the Wakhende's birth certificate. In a slur, Malik also wrote on the micro-blogging platform that Wankhede's forgery began from here. Later, he also shared a picture that seems to be of the NCB officer at his younger age and asked whether one can identify who it is. The photos were going viral on Twitter with netizens puzzled over Malik's allegations.

The NCP leader has been at loggerheads with Wankhede since the beginning of the investigation into the drugs-on-cruise case. Malik had accused Wankhede and his family of going to the Maldives and Dubai for extorting money. Refuting the allegations, Wankhede told ETV Bharat that he was being targeted for his work against drugs. Dismissing the allegations of his Dubai visit, Wankhede said that he has never been to Dubai during his service. However, Wankhede accepted visiting the Maldives." I went to the Maldives with my family and children," he said. "I went after taking permission from competent authorities," said Wankhede.

The NCB team led by Wankhede had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa on October 2. Along with Aryan, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail and his bail plea is being heard.

