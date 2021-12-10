Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redekar today approached the City Civil Court at Dindoshi requesting that the social media giants including Google, Facebook/Meta and Twitter be directed to restrain from displaying or publishing malicious and defamatory contents against them.

In a suit accompanied by a notice of motion, Wankhede is seeking an order under section 79 of the Information Technology Act. It also includes demands the permanent injunction/blocking of individuals attempting to assassinate the couple's character as well as the removal of the derogatory content posted.