Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): The police arrested the owners of Sambhal cold storage from the Haldwani district in Uttarakhand. The owner duo, both brothers Rohit Agarwal and Ankur Agarwal were on the run after the incident. On March 16, the roof of the cold storage where potatoes were stockpiled, had collapsed which led to the death of 14 labourers. Altogether 25 workers had been buried alive when the roof of the cold storage caved in. Local police with the help of NDRF and SDRF personnel after carrying out 30 hours of grueling operation were successful in rescuing 11 workers.

After the mishap, both the owners were absconding. A case had been lodged against them (owners) under Section 304 of the IPC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of the workers. The Uttar Pradesh government also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased.

In-charge Minister of Sambhal district Dharampal Singh also visited the mishap site and gave instructions to Moradabad Commissioner to suspend the District Horticulture Officer. The minister also asked officials to take stringent action against those found guilty. District Magistrate Manish Bansal while confirming the arrest said, "Cold storage owners Rohit Agarwal and Ankur Agarwal were arrested from Haldwani in Uttarakhand. Both will be produced before the court on Saturday."

The joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response (NDRF) were involved in the rescue operation, which continued throughout the night. Searchlights had been installed to facilitate the rescue operation. JCB and other heavy machines had been pressed into service to carry out the rescue operation.