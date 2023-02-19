Pune: Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, a member of the former Maratha royal family of Kolhapur, on Sunday claimed police stopped Shivaji Maharaj's followers from going to the Shivneri Fort in Pune, on the occasion of the warrior king's birth anniversary, citing the visit of some VIPs.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the Shivneri Fort and paid tributes to Shivaji Maharaj, assured that henceforth proper arrangements will be made so that the Maratha king's followers do not face any hurdles while visiting the Shivneri Fort next year.

Shivaji Maharaj was born at the Shivneri Fort, located in Junnar tehsil of Pune, in 1630. Shinde and Fadnavis attended various programmes in Shivneri, including the 'cradle ceremony', symbolising the birth of the Maratha king. Former Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who could not attend the official function at the Shivneri Fort, claimed several Shiv bhakts were stopped by police in the wake of the visit of some VIPs to the fort.

"I was going towards the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the fort. All these Shiv bhakts stopped me and asked why VIP passes were required. I appeal to the CM and the deputy CM not to allow any discrimination," he said. He said when he was near the fort, some "Shiv bhakts" approached him and complained of police restricting them from visiting the fort.

"They told me that police were objecting to their visit, citing crowding which may lead to an untoward incident such as stampede. This is highly unfair. The Shiv bhakts should not face any discrimination when it comes to visiting the Shivneri Fort. Had I gone ahead, people would have followed me and this could have led to a stampede, he added.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati later also objected to the landing of a helicopter carrying VIPs at the fort, saying it results in dust scattering over the entire premises. "Raigad (neighbouring Pune) is under the Archeological Survey of India, hence there was no permission to land a helicopter. In the past, even the helicopter of President of India was not allowed to land there. But the Shivneri Fort, being a state monument, is used for helicopter landing. It results in dust scattering over the entire fort, he said.

CM Shinde while addressing a function on the Shivaji Jayanti said he has heard Sambhaji Chhatrapati's comments. "We will take necessary steps so that people do not face any hurdles next year when it comes to visiting the Shivneri Fort, he said. Deputy CM Fadnavis also said there will be better arrangements next year to manage the crowd properly. "We will soon hold a meeting on this, he said.

Shinde said it is a matter of pride for all that for the first time, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being celebrated in the Diwan-e-Aam premises of the Agra Fort. The Shivneri Fort is a sacred place and its development plan will be completed in time with quality work and the state government is making efforts in this direction, he said.

Lauding Sambhaji Chhatrapati's work for the restoration of forts, Shinde said there will not be any restrictions on anyone taking the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj. He appealed to Sambhaji Chhatrapati to provide suggestions about the restoration of forts and assured him that the state government will work on them.

Fadnavis, in his speech, said everyone can experience the freedom today and lead a respectable life because Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was there. "Samabhaji Raje raised some issues here, and CM Shinde has given instructions that henceforth, appropriate management will be done and no one will be stopped at the fort next year," he said.

The state government has taken a decision to keep three percent of its funds, besides the regular funds, every year for the conservation of forts, Fadnavis said. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Lok Sabha member Amol Kolhe, in whose constituency the Shivneri Fort is located, said there should be a permanent "saffron flag" hoisted on the Shivneri Fort.

"I am starting a 'Bhagwa Janeev' agitation, which is aimed at sensitising people about this demand. Hoisting a flag on the fort should not face any kind of objection, he said. People in other parts of the state also paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. (PTI)