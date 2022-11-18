Samastipur(Bihar): The 13-year-old teenager gang-raped in Samastipur on November 11 is recovering from the trauma, doctors said on Friday. The minor has shown improvement in health condition days after her tongue and private parts were mutilated by the rapists. The culprits are yet to be arrested, even as the local police launched a probe into the incident.

"The condition of the girl was improving. A police team has also paid a visit to the hospital and they are investigating after they recorded the girl's statement. She has started eating and drinking properly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two," Dr Manoj Kumar, who is treating the victim at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, said.

"My daughter's condition was improving now. When she was in Samastipur (hospital), some suspicious people started making rounds there. Hence, we shifted her to Muzaffarpur," the mother said. The culprits are yet to be arrested though an investigation was launched into the incident after it came to light. The matter was reported to the police on November 14, three days after the crime was committed. Muzaffarpur SP Hriday Kant said that though they were informed about the case, no complaint has been lodged so far by the victim's family.

"The victim's family has not lodged a complaint with the police station yet. But we have been informed about the rape. We have conducted a basic inquiry based on the given information, and also have a suspect in mind. We are trying to nab him to get further clues," SP Hriday Kant said. CPI-ML's Kalyanpur block secretary Dinesh Kumar and Pusa block secretary Amit Kumar met the family members and assured them of justice. The latter has also claimed to have received death threats after his visit. He has submitted a written application in this regard to the police authorities.

The incident is from the Chakmehsi police station area of ​​the Samastipur district of Bihar. According to the relatives, some men abducted the victim from her house on November 11. The girl was found lying injured, naked and unconscious in the garden area. Her tongue and private parts were mutilated and she was heavily bleeding. The girl was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was referred to Muzaffarpur for better treatment in view of her serious condition.