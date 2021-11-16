Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Taking a dig at central government, Samajwadi Party members have 'unofficially inaugurated' the Purvanchal Expressway by riding their bicycles on the road before it was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also shared the photos of these leaders cycling on his twitter.

Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had made a statement few days back wherein he said that the initiative of the Purvanchal Expressway was originally put forth by the Samajwadi party while it was the ruling party in UP. He also accused BJP of propagating Samajwadi Party's project as their own and inaugurating it without any acknowledgement of its originators.

Yadav had also said that he would start his 'Vijay Rath Yatra' from Ghazipur, along the Purvanchal Expressway. However, his political rally was not given permission by the district authorities.